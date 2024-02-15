Palestinian Martyrs in Gaza by Israeli Attacks Jump to 28,576

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian martyrs or death toll from Israel’s deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip jumped to 28,576 since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry made the statement as the Israeli deadly onslaught against Gaza enters its 131st day.

It also said 68,291 other people have also been injured in the ongoing onslaught.

The statement noted that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed 11 massacres across the Gaza Strip which left 103 people killed and 145 others injured.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” it added.

The Israeli military aggresion on Gaza has pushed 85 per cent of the territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)