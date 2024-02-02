Palestinian Martyrs in Gaza by Israeli Aggresion Rises to 27,019

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian martyrs from Israel’s deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip jumped to 27,019 since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry made the statement as the Israeli deadly onslaught against Gaza enters its 118th day.

It also said 66,139 other people have been injured in the ongoing onslaught.

The statement noted that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed 15 massacres across the Gaza Strip which left 118 people killed and 190 others injured.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” it added.

About 85 percent of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)