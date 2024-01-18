Select Language

Latest
-374 min. agoFive Trucks Carrying Medicine Enter Gaza after Hamas-Israel Deal
-370 min. agoWHO Chief Warns: Get Ready for Disease X
-367 min. agoGaza Death Toll from Israeli Aggression Jumps to 24,448
-364 min. agoPalestinian Health Ministry: Hepatitis Quickly Spreading in Gaza
-359 min. agoPalestinian FM Urges Australia to Recognize State of Palestine
Slideshow

Palestinian FM Urges Australia to Recognize State of Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Riyad al-Maliki, called on the Australian government to recognize the State of Palestine, in line with the universal principles and values of peace, justice, human rights, equality, and respect for international law.

He made the remarks during his meeting in Ramallah with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, WAFA reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, al-Maliki informed the Australian minister of the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ongoing genocidal war launched by the Israeli occupation forces against innocent civilians, in which more than 24,000 people were killed.

Also Read:  SAUDI URGES ISLAMIC WORLD TO PROTECT AL-AQSA

Al-Maliki also touched on what the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are exposed to, including the continuous violations of the occupation and the terrorism of its settles, daily raids into Palestinian cities, villages and refugee camps, and the killing of Palestinian civilians, in addition to the seizure of Palestinian lands in favor of settlement expansion.

He stressed that these violations and crimes threaten the security and stability of the entire region and aim to change the status quo on the ground.

Al-Maliki called for an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression, an end to the forced displacement of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and allowing basic humanitarian needs into the Strip.

Also Read:  Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta Holds the 75th Anniversary of the Nakba

Meantime, Wong expressed her concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, stressing her country’s clear and firm position on the need to protect the civilian population, end the suffering in the Gaza Strip, and bring humanitarian aid into the Strip.

She stressed the need to relaunch a political process that leads to resolving the conflict and establishing a Palestinian state in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution and achieving peace that would achieve security and stability in the region.

She also affirmed that Australia has doubled the humanitarian support provided to Palestine in light of this catastrophic humanitarian situation.(T/R3/RE1)

Also Read:  Indonesia Exempts Income Tax for Journalists until June 2021

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news