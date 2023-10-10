Israel Airstrikes have Destroyed Seven Gaza Mosques Since Saturday

Gaza, MINA – Israeli attacks have destroyed seven mosques in the Gaza Strip since Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israeli warplanes attacked the Al Abbas Mosque in central Gaza with many rockets.

The attacks have now led to the destruction of seven mosques, with the most recent being the Al-Abbas Mosque.

Israel had previously hit the Al-Susi, Al-Yarmouk, Al-Amin Muhammad, Ahmed Yassin, Al-Habib Mohammad, and Al-Garbi mosques in Gaza.

The Israeli army’s intensified attacks on the Gaza Strip continue.

The Gaza-based Resistance group, Hamas, launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

In retaliation, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

At least 800 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that over 560 Palestinians died and over 2,900 were wounded.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)