Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinian Figures Warn of Escalating Israeli Threats to Aqsa Mosque

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Al-Quds, MINA – Palestinian figures in Jerusalem have sounded the alarm over grave dangers facing the Aqsa Mosque in the coming days, citing intensified Israeli settler incursions and far-right government schemes to alter the site’s religious and historical status.

Fakhri Abu Diab, a Jerusalem-based researcher and member of the Aqsa’s Board of Trustees, warned that the Mosque is entering extremely dangerous and difficult days.

He accused Israel of intensifying efforts to change the site’s status quo through tunnel excavations aimed at fabricating a supposed Jewish link to the holy compound, with support from the US administration.

Abu Diab stressed that developments at the Aqsa confirm the fundamentally religious and ideological nature of the conflict, as Zionist institutions seek to rewrite history by promoting the false narrative of an ancient Jewish civilization at the site.

Also Read: Doctors Report Disturbing Pattern of Gunshot Wounds in Gaza’s Children

Meanwhile, Jerusalem archaeologist Bashar Abu Shamsiya revealed that recently uncovered tunnels in Silwan connect directly to Al-Maghariba Gate, facilitating settler incursions and broader Judaization projects. He said the tunnels are part of a rapidly expanding network beneath the Old City.

In the past week alone, 915 settlers stormed the Mosque under Israeli police protection. The extremist group “Bidino” has also called on followers to stage a mass raid between September 22–24, coinciding with Jewish New Year rituals that often include shofar-blowing.

August saw unprecedented violations, with more than 8,134 settlers entering the compound. On August 3, a record 3,969 settlers stormed the site, led by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, senior officials, and Knesset members.

Settlers also desecrated the Bab al-Rahma Cemetery, smashed Muslim gravestones, and even held wedding celebrations inside the compound while waving Israeli flags. A rabbi recently issued a religious ruling advocating replacing the Mosque’s flooring to allow Jewish prayers inside.

Also Read: Israeli Army Demolishes Another Residential Tower in Gaza City

In response, Palestinian activists have urged mass mobilization in Jerusalem and across occupied Palestine to protect the Aqsa. They called for maintaining a strong presence in its courtyards, performing prayers, and resisting Israeli attempts to isolate the Mosque from its people and Islamic identity. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 33 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

