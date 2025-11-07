Palestinian Child Injured in Israeli Drone Strike as Ceasefire Violations Escalate in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian child was injured on Friday morning when an Israeli drone fired a missile near al-Sikka Street in Gaza City’s Shujaiya neighborhood. The attack marks a significant escalation by Israeli occupation forces (IOF), who intensified artillery shelling along the eastern border of the Gaza Strip nearly a month after the declared ceasefire.

Local sources reported that IOF artillery heavily targeted areas east of Khan Yunis, particularly near Bani Suhaila, while shells also struck eastern Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood. Heavy machine-gun fire was reported from military vehicles positioned southeast of Khan Yunis.

The IOF continued its systematic destruction policy by conducting controlled explosions and demolitions of several residential buildings across the Strip. This adds to the thousands of housing units already destroyed since the beginning of the conflict.

These developments represent ongoing breaches of the ceasefire agreement. Palestinian and international organizations have documented nearly 200 Israeli violations since October 10, resulting in multiple civilian casualties and the destruction of homes and vital infrastructure.

According to official Palestinian statistics, Israel’s military campaign since October 7, 2023, has killed 68,865 Palestinians and wounded 170,670 others, with the vast majority being women and children. The United Nations estimates reconstruction costs for Gaza at approximately $70 billion, describing the situation as an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

