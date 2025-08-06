SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Pakistani Reaffirms Strong Support for People Jammu and Kashmir

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at the commemoration of Youm-e-Istehsal at the Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta, Tuesday (August 5, 2025). (Photo: Sidiq/MINA)
Jakarta, MINA – Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support for the people of kashmir/">Jammu and Kashmir, as Pakistan marked the annual Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5.

In an official statement delivered by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, during a commemoration at the Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta, PM Sharif condemned India’s ongoing human rights violations and its unilateral actions since August 5, 2019, aimed at altering the demographic structure and political landscape of the region.

“We reiterate the unshakable solidarity of the people of Pakistan with our brothers and sisters in Kashmir. We strongly condemn India’s illegal and unilateral actions, which are in violation of international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the statement read.

Sharif called Youm-e-Istehsal a grave reminder of India’s rejection of peace and stability, accusing New Delhi of investing in cruelty and unilateralism. He described the prolonged oppression of Kashmiris as a root cause of regional instability.

He added that India’s efforts to silence Kashmiri leaders and activists, such as Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and Masarrat Alam Bhatt, will not extinguish the spirit of the Kashmiri resistance.

“The courage of the Kashmiri people amid relentless intimidation is a testament to their resilience,” Sharif said.

He referred to India’s illegal occupation of kashmir/">Jammu and Kashmir as a defining conflict in South Asia and pointed to India’s aggression toward Pakistan in May 2025 which was met with a swift and decisive military response as evidence of the urgent need to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

“It is time for the international community to prioritize the resolution of the Kashmir conflict as a global imperative,” he concluded.

Youm-e-Istehsal is commemorated annually by Pakistanis and the Kashmiri diaspora around the world to mark India’s unilateral revocation of kashmir/">Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019 a move that has further worsened human rights violations in the region. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagDiplomacy global affairs Human Rights India international law jakarta Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir occupation. Pakistan Resistance Shehbaz Sharif South Asia UN Security Council Youm-e-Istehsal

