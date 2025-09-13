Over 6,000 Civilians Displaced by Israeli Bombardment of Gaza City in One Day

Gaza, MINA – More than 6,000 civilians were displaced by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City on Saturday, as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its offensive to occupy the city, Gaza’s Civil Defense said.

“More than 6,000 civilians have been left homeless after their homes were targeted today,” Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said in a statement, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

Israeli occupation forces intensified bombardments since early Saturday, striking homes, residential towers, and three UNRWA schools sheltering displaced Palestinians.

Basal said the attacks were carried out without prior warning, killing dozens of civilians and worsening the humanitarian situation.

Also Read: Doctors Report Disturbing Pattern of Gunshot Wounds in Gaza’s Children

“Residents of Gaza City are now living in extremely difficult conditions under the ongoing siege and bombardment,” he added, warning that more than one million people, including thousands of children, are at risk of death “as a result of current Israeli policies.”

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, nearly 1.3 million people are trapped in Gaza City, with Israel forcing them to evacuate toward Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, where 800,000 people already live without basic necessities.

Since Aug. 11, the Israeli army has destroyed 1,600 towers and residential buildings in Gaza City, along with 13,000 tents, displacing more than 100,000 civilians, the office reported.

Most residents are now crowded into the city’s western neighborhoods, which have been heavily bombarded since Friday.

Also Read: Palestinian Figures Warn of Escalating Israeli Threats to Aqsa Mosque

The Israeli campaign comes under “Gideon’s Chariots 2,” a ground operation launched on Sept. 3 aimed at occupying all of Gaza City. The push has drawn criticism within Israel, with opponents warning it could endanger the lives of soldiers and captives still held in the enclave.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 64,800 Palestinians since October 2023, leaving the enclave in ruins and on the brink of famine. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military aggression. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Demolishes Another Residential Tower in Gaza City