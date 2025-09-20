Over 3,500 Gazans Killed in 38 Days of Israeli Ground Offensive

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Government Media Office said Thursday that at least 3,542 Palestinians have been killed during the past 38 days of Israel’s ongoing ground offensive on Gaza City, averaging about 93 deaths per day since the assault began on August 11.

According to the statement, 1,984 of the fatalities (56%) were reported in the northern Gaza Strip, while 1,558 (44%) occurred in central and southern areas, which Israel has designated as “safe humanitarian zones.”

The office said the figures highlight how the Israeli military “specifically targeted” central and northern Gaza City to force residents from their homes. It added that strikes on areas declared “safe” by Israel prove that civilians and shelters were “deliberately targeted.”

Describing the offensive as part of a “systematic policy of genocide,” the statement accused Israel of committing mass killings, widespread destruction, and forced displacement in violation of international humanitarian law, the Geneva Conventions, and UN resolutions.

The Gaza Media Office renewed its appeal to the international community, the United Nations, and the International Criminal Court to intervene, stop what it called war crimes, and hold Israeli leaders accountable. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

