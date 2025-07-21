SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over 20 Countries Condemn Israel’s Aid Model, Urge Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

2 Views

London, MINA – Britain and more than 20 other countries have jointly called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, while strongly criticising Israel’s current method of delivering humanitarian aid.

According to Middle East Monitor, Tuesday, the statement follows reports that over 800 Palestinians have been killed while seeking food assistance near aid distribution points.

The countries, including France, Italy, Japan, Australia, Canada, and Denmark expressed outrage at what they described as the “drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians.”

According to their joint statement issued Monday, many of those killed were near locations managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an organisation supported by both the United States and Israel to take over aid distribution from a previously UN-led network.

Also Read: Gulf Scholars Urge Action to Save Gaza

“The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability, and deprives Gazans of human dignity,” the foreign ministers said.

The GHF system, which relies on private US security and logistics contractors, has largely bypassed United Nations mechanisms. Israel claims the shift was necessary to prevent Hamas from seizing aid supplies meant for civilians, an accusation Hamas denies.

However, the United Nations has raised serious concerns about the GHF approach, calling it unsafe and a violation of humanitarian impartiality standards. GHF has rejected those claims.

The joint condemnation is particularly significant given that several of the signatory countries are traditional allies of Israel and the United States, Israel’s closest partner. The coordinated message signals growing international frustration over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and the increasing civilian death toll.

Also Read: Pope Leo Calls for End to Israel’s ‘Atrocities’ in Gaza After Church Attack

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 95 people seeking aid were killed by Israeli fire in the past 24 hours alone. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian FM Facilitates Release of Its Citizen Detained in Myanmar

TagAustralia Britain Canada ceasefire civilian deaths Denmark food distribution France Gaza Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Hamas humanitarian aid international condemnation Israel Italy japan United Nations United States war

