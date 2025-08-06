SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 14,800 Gaza Patients Urgently Need Specialized Medical Care

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – More than 14,800 patients in Gaza are in urgent need of specialized medical treatment, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday, Wafa reported.

In a statement posted on X, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appealed to the international community to expedite medical evacuations and provide critical support.

“We urge more countries to step forward to accept patients and for medical evacuations to be expedited through all possible routes,” said Tedros.

The statement came as the WHO confirmed that it had successfully facilitated the medical evacuation of 15 critically ill children to Jordan earlier on Wednesday morning. The children were accompanied by 42 companions.

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 61,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

“We thank the government and health workers of Jordan for continuously offering specialised care to patients from Gaza, especially children,” Tedros added.

The WHO continues to call for increased humanitarian access, safe corridors, and support from regional and global partners to address the growing medical crisis in Gaza, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children and patients with chronic or life-threatening conditions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Forces Shell Palestinian Red Crescent Headquarters in Southern Gaza

