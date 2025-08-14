SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

OIC Condemns Netanyahu’s Expansionist Statements

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Riyadh, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s provocative expansionist statements regarding his “Greater Israel Vision.”

The OIC views this as extremist rhetoric, incitement, aggression, and a disregard for state sovereignty, according to an OIC press release on Thursday.

The world’s largest Islamic organization stated that Netanyahu’s comments constitute a serious violation of the principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant resolutions.

“This aggressive statement aims to evade Israel’s international obligations as an occupying power and to continue violating the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement continued.

The OIC warned of the danger posed by this expansionist colonial discourse, which it says threatens regional and international security and peace, and fuels a cycle of violence, prolonging the conflict in the region.

The organization reiterated its call for the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take on its responsibility in confronting such aggressive policies. It urged for decisive action to halt Israeli aggression, implement a two-state solution, and end the illegal occupation of Palestinian and Arab territories occupied since 1967.

“This serves as the basis for achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region,” the statement concluded. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

