Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon Over Corruption Charges

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: Times of Israel)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has submitted an official request for a presidential pardon from his corruption charges, according to Anadolu Agency.

The office of President Isaac Herzog confirmed the request on Sunday, stating it will be referred to the Justice Ministry’s Pardons Department for review. The president will consider all opinions before making a final decision, recognizing this as “an exceptional request with significant implications.”

In his request, Netanyahu argued that despite his personal interest in continuing his trial to prove his innocence, he believes the public interest dictates otherwise. He claimed that ending the trial would help reduce the intense public debate surrounding it.

Netanyahu’s trial began on May 24, 2020, making him the first sitting Israeli leader to stand as a criminal defendant in the country’s history. He faces three separate corruption cases, all of which he denies.

Also Read: Dozens of Settlers Defile Aqsa Mosque Under Police Guard

According to Israeli law, the president holds authority to pardon criminals or commute sentences based on information from relevant authorities. The request comes as Netanyahu also faces International Criminal Court arrest warrants for war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Gaza hostilities.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Conduct Home Demolitions Across Gaza Despite Ceasefire

