Najib Mikati Becomes New Lebanese Prime Minister

Beirut, MINA – Lebanon’s prime minister-appointed Najib Mikati said on Monday he would work to build a government and implement France’s plans to save the country from the crippling financial crisis.

“I don’t have a magic wand and can’t conduct experiments … but I have studied the situation for a while and have international reassurances,” Mikati said after winning a vote in parliamentary consultations to be nominated, MEMO reported.

The French plan includes a specialist government capable of initiating sufficient reforms to attract foreign aid.

Mikati received 73 votes from 118 MPs and was appointed the country’s new prime minister.

His predecessor, Saad Hariri, established himself earlier this month after months of failed rule. He hit a stalemate with President Michael Aoun over his ministers.

For almost a year, Lebanon has been ruled by the government after Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s cabinet resigned following the deadly Beirut port explosion in August 2020. (R/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)