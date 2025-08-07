MUI Condemns Israeli Storming of Al-Aqsa as Declaration of War

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by over 3,000 illegal Zionist settlers, accompanied by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Saturday.

In an official statement, MUI described the raid as a “declaration of war“ against Muslims and a blatant violation of international law. The storming occurred under Israeli military protection in one of Islam’s holiest sites, the first qibla of Muslims.

“This act is a global insult to Muslims and a clear violation of the exclusive rights of Muslims over Al-Aqsa Mosque, as stipulated in the 1967 Agreement,” said MUI in statement No. Kep-89/DP-MUI/VIII/2025 received by Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) on Wednesday.

MUI also warned that the Israeli actions are a systematic provocation aimed at altering the legal and religious status of Al-Aqsa, which, according to international resolutions, remains an Islamic endowment.

The organization revealed that over 13,000 illegal settlers have entered the Al-Aqsa compound since early 2025, the highest number in the last two decades. In 2024, more than 53,000 similar violations were reported.

UNESCO, the United Nations cultural agency, has repeatedly emphasized that Al-Aqsa Mosque, including the entire Al-Haram Ash-Sharif compound is a sacred Islamic site and not Temple Mount, as claimed by Zionist narratives. UNESCO has also denounced the ongoing restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities on the religious freedom of both Muslims and Christians.

MUI blamed the ongoing violations on the weak responses from the Arab and Islamic world and the growing normalization of relations with Israel. The organization called on the Muslim world to unite and take concrete action.

“We urge all Muslim communities to raise this issue in Friday sermons on August 8, 2025, and remain vigilant for potential future raids between September 23 and October 14, a period expected to be one of the most dangerous in Al-Aqsa’s history,” MUI warned.

MUI also urged the international community to act immediately to protect the Palestinian people and their holy sites, and called on interfaith leaders around the world to condemn Zionist crimes together.

The official fatwa was signed by MUI Chairman KH M. Anwar Iskandar and Secretary-General H. Amirsya Tambunan in Jakarta on August 4, 2025. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

