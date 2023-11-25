Minister of Education’s Message on National Teachers’ Day

Jakarta, MINA – On the occasion of the National Teachers’ Day (HGN) 2023, the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbudristek) Nadiem Anwar Makarim delivered a special motivational message to teachers to continue the Merdeka Belajar (Freedom Learning movement.

“Happy National Teacher’s Day. “Let’s celebrate this day with enthusiasm to continue moving forward, with simultaneous steps to continue the Freedom of Learning movement,” said Nadiem at the Kemendikbudristek Office, Senayan, Jakarta, Saturday who on this occasion wore traditional Central Javanese clothing.

The theme for the 2023 HGN commemoration is “Move Together, Celebrate Freedom of Learning”. This year’s HGN commemoration is also a space for appreciation to teachers for their enthusiasm for learning, sharing and collaborating in Merdeka Belajar to create safe, comfortable, and enjoyable learning for students.

In his final year serving as Minister of Education and Culture, Nadiem Makarim could not hide his sadness at his longing to meet teachers in the years to come. However, he maintains confidence that all educators throughout Indonesia will continue to move towards realizing Merdeka Belajar.

“I feel sad, because I will definitely miss meeting you all. I am sure that Mrs. and Mr. Teachers as captains do not want to reverse the course of the Merdeka Belajar ship again. “This confidence grows from the things we have managed to achieve together in the last four years,” he said.

In the first year of Merdeka Belajar, the Ministry of Education and Culture abolished the National Examination and entrusted teachers to assess the learning outcomes of their students.

“We implement the National Assessment (AN) so that we all focus on creating a safe, inclusive and enjoyable learning environment. “A learning environment that fosters literacy and numeracy skills as well as student character,” explained Nadiem.

It will take the 2023 Equivalency Test Then in the following year, the Ministry of Education and Culture launched the Merdeka Curriculum. If the National Assessment aims to measure the goal of change, the Merdeka Curriculum aims to provide guidance on how to achieve that goal.

“This is the curriculum that teachers have been waiting for, because it not only eases the burden on students thanks to the reduction in the amount of material, and the emphasis on in-depth understanding. “But it also frees teachers to cultivate their creativity, innovate in developing fun learning according to students’ needs,” explained Nadiem.

Now, the space for learning and sharing between fellow teachers is also wider with the Merdeka Mengajar platform. Millions of teachers throughout Indonesia are now connected, learning from each other and inspiring each other in implementing the Merdeka Curriculum.

Then, the Ministry of Education and Culture’s next big breakthrough was to present Activist Teacher Education. This program is different from previous teacher training, because its aim is to encourage the birth of a generation of learning leaders, school principals and school supervisors who are capable of leading real change.

Lastly, said Nadiem, what also makes him very happy is that he is getting closer to achieving the target of 1 million ASN PPPK teachers to meet teacher needs because this step can improve the welfare of educators.

“All these (achievements) make me believe that this year’s National Teacher’s Day is not a goodbye. “On the other hand, this year’s commemoration of National Teachers’ Day is a sign of our united determination to accelerate the progress of the Indonesian education system,” concluded Nadiem. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)