Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Mass Protests Erupt Against Netanyahu’s Policies, 12 People Arrested

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Jerusalem, MINA – Jerusalem witnessed mass protests on Monday as thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies. Clashes erupted between the protesters and police, resulting in the arrest of twelve individuals, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to Israel Hayom, tensions flared when demonstrators attempted to breach security barriers near the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), as reported by Anadolu news agency.

The protests were triggered by the government’s decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and withdraw confidence from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The Times of Israel reported that Netanyahu was summoned for questioning over a scandal involving his aides’ ties to Qatar, while two of his aides were taken into custody. Additionally, the government advanced key legislation aimed at overhauling the judiciary, contributing to the unrest.

Also Read: UN Rejects Israeli Claims on Gaza Food Supply as Humanitarian Crisis Worsens

Protesters also voiced their concerns over Israeli captives held by the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza. Demonstrators blocked a highway in Jerusalem, holding banners that read, “What about the hostages?” The issue has fueled frustration among families of the captives, who believe the government is failing to secure their release.

At Agranat Square, reports emerged that police officers physically confronted Knesset member Naama Lazimi. In a video statement, Lazimi declared, “This violence does not scare us. We must fight to save our hostages and topple this corrupt government.”

On March 23, the Israeli government unanimously voted to withdraw confidence from the attorney general, following its decision to dismiss the Shin Bet chief two days earlier. The opposition has condemned these moves, arguing they are part of Netanyahu’s strategy to consolidate power.

Amid the protests, demonstrators announced plans to escalate their efforts from public rallies to acts of peaceful civil disobedience. Netanyahu’s opponents have accused him of endangering the lives of Israeli captives in Gaza by continuing military operations under pressure from extremist factions in his ruling coalition.

Also Read: Over 1,500 Humanitarian Workers Killed in Gaza Since October 2023: UN

Since the Israeli military resumed its operations in Gaza on March 18, hundreds of Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed, violating a ceasefire that had been in place since January 19. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 80 Palestinians in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 50,357

