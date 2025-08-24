SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Malaysia Bolsters National Security over Palestine Support

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Malaysian Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil (center) receives a souvenir at the inauguration of the Gaza Time-Tunnel Humanitarian Virtual Reality (VR) Innovation Exhibition during the Sumud Nusantara Carnival at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, Sunday (August 24, 2025). (Photo: Rana/MINA)
Malaysian Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil (center) receives a souvenir at the inauguration of the Gaza Time-Tunnel Humanitarian Virtual Reality (VR) Innovation Exhibition during the Sumud Nusantara Carnival at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, Sunday (August 24, 2025). (Photo: Rana/MINA)

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Malaysia’s Minister of Communications, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, stated that national security is being closely monitored following confirmed reports of increased movements of foreign intelligence agents in the country.

The government spokesperson revealed this after officiating the Gaza Time-Tunnel Humanitarian VR Innovation Exhibition at the Sumud Nusantara Carnival in Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Fahmi explained that the rise in foreign intelligence activity is a consequence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s outspoken stance, along with Malaysia’s firm position in championing the Palestinian cause across various platforms and international forums.

“Undoubtedly, since the establishment of this government and the Prime Minister’s strong voice on the issue of Gaza and Palestine, he has become one of the most closely monitored leaders in Southeast Asia by the relevant elements,” Fahmi said.

Also Read: Renowned Argentine Photographer to Join Global Sumud Flotilla Mission to Gaza

“In matters of security, there is no compromise. The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is consistently conducting monitoring operations. We are also given regular briefings, including through the National Security Council meetings,” he added.

Although affirming that the security situation remains under control, Fahmi stressed that potential threats should not be underestimated. He emphasized that Malaysia’s position on Palestine is based on humanitarian principles rather than emotions.

Malaysia’s stance, he said, remains consistent in demanding an end to war and the atrocities of the Zionist regime in Gaza, as well as recognition of an independent Palestinian state.

“What is different now is that our Prime Minister has managed to influence the positions of several other world leaders, which has had a very positive impact. For example, former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who shifted their stance after meeting with our Prime Minister,” Fahmi explained.

Also Read: Malaysian Communications Minister Impressed by Gaza Time-Tunnel VR Exhibition

Furthermore, Fahmi noted that the Japanese government has maintained its commitment to cooperate with Malaysia and other countries in efforts to rebuild Gaza.

“They are truly eager to hold talks on this matter as soon as possible, and their stance has not changed,” he concluded.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ongoing Pro-Palestine Protests in Chicago Demand End to US Support for Israel

