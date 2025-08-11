Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Again

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday through the Mughrabi Gate, the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Department reported.

Escorted by heavily armed Israeli police, the settlers staged provocative tours across the compound and performed Talmudic rituals near the Bab al-Rahma area on its eastern side.

Police restricted Palestinian access to the site, checking identification cards and detaining several young men at the gates.

Local activists have renewed calls for greater Palestinian presence at Al-Aqsa to counter settler incursions and what they describe as an ongoing campaign to “Judaize” the holy site.

The compound faces near-daily settler visits, except on Fridays and Saturdays, which Palestinians see as part of an effort to impose full Israeli control and divide the site by time and space.[]

