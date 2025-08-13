SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jewish Settlers Hold Wedding Ceremony in Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards

Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – Two Jewish settlers held their wedding ceremony on Tuesday inside the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, under heavy protection from Israeli police, an act that sparked tension and outrage among Palestinian worshipers at the site, according to Palestine Information Center.

Eyewitnesses said the ceremony took place in one of the mosque’s courtyards amid a strong security presence. Worshipers condemned the act as “a provocation to the feelings of Muslims and a blatant violation of the sanctity of the mosque,” viewing it as part of ongoing attempts to impose a new reality within Al-Haram Al-Sharif.

The incident comes amid an increase in daily incursions by settlers under Israeli forces’ protection, during which Jewish religious rituals are performed in the courtyards of the mosque, in violation of the historical and legal status quo that designates Al-Aqsa Mosque exclusively for Muslim worship.

Jerusalem-based religious bodies and institutions have warned of the dangers of these repeated violations, stressing that they represent an escalation in the targeting of Al-Aqsa Mosque and are part of broader efforts to Judaize the site and alter its Islamic and historical identity. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

