Jerusalemite Activist Calls for Confronting Israeli Deportation Policy

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The Jerusalemite activist Ra’edah Saed on Monday called on the Palestinian people to protest against the Israeli policy of deporting Jerusalemite citizens from the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palinfo reported.

“The Israeli occupation authorities (IOA) have been escalating issuing deportation orders against Jerusalemites,” Saed underlined, adding that sometimes Jerusalemite activists are deported from the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City of Jerusalem for one year.

For his part, Sheikh Najeh Bakirat, deputy head of the Islamic Awqaf Administration in Occupied Jerusalem, reiterated his rejection of the Israeli deportation orders issued by the IOA, stressing that such orders will not weaken the Palestinian people’s determination to defend their rights and holy sites.

“The repeated Israeli deportation orders warn of grave danger,” Baikrat said, adding that expelling Jerusalemite activists from Jerusalem comes as part of an Israeli plan that aims at evicting the city of its influential figures and seizing control of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The IOA issued 877 deportation orders against Jerusalemite citizens from the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City of Jerusalem in the first half of the current year.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)