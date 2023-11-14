Jama’ah Muslimin Urges Israel to Immediately Lifth Gaza Blockade

Cileungsi, MINA – For and in the name of humanity, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) hereby urges Israel to immediately lift the blockade of Gaza which has been in place since 2005 until today.

“The blockade of Gaza, which limits the movement of people and goods, limits the freedom of movement of Gaza residents, resulting in economic difficulties that have lasted for almost two decades and have given rise to a humanitarian crisis,” said Jama’ah Muslimin in a statement signed by Amir (chief) of the Ukhuwah Council, Sakuri SH received on Tuesday.

This humanitarian crisis has been exacerbated by acts of genocide carried out massively and indiscriminately by Israel in Gaza since 7 October 2023, resulting in 11 thousand people dying, 1.5 million people being expelled, and medical facilities being paralyzed in Gaza.

Urge all parties to prioritize human rights and humanitarian principles to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza who are threatened by the prolonged blockade.

Urge oil exporting countries to stop their oil supplies to Israel and boycott all commodity products originating from Israel in general as an effort to end the Gaza blockade.

Urge countries that support Israeli blockade in Gaza such as the United States, England, Germany, France to immediately open the blockade for purely humanitarian reasons.

Urge the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to complete the investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israel against the Palestinian people since the implementation of the blockade of Gaza since 2005 and the aggravated attacks on civilians, health facilities, mosques, churches, educational facilities, and other public facilities since October 7, 2023 until today.

Calling on the international community to consistently show solidarity in campaigning for the opening of the Gaza blockade so that Israel’s crimes against Palestine will immediately stop and Palestine will immediately become independent.

Calling on neighboring Palestinian countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan as Palestine’s closest brothers, to show Kal Jasadil’s attitude of helping each other and caring more about the suffering of the Palestinian people while uniting in a united voice to demand that Israel’s crimes stop the blockade and provide a solution to liberate Palestine.

Calling on Muslims throughout the world to unite hand in hand in fighting Israel’s crimes against humanity in Palestine in concrete actions and always praying at all times, places and circumstances so that the Al Aqsa Mosque is the first Qibla and the place of the Prophet’s Isra Mi’raj to return to the embrace of the Muslims, the opening of the Gaza blockade and independence for Palestine in line with other countries in the world that had previously proclaimed their independence. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)