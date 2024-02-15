Jama’ah Muslimin Strongly Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Rafah

Bogor, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) strongly condemns the Israeli airstrikes on Rafah killing 100 civilians, mostly women and children killed and nearly 230 others injured on Monday.

Jama’ah Muslimin through its Brotherhood Council said a statement received by MINA on Wednesday with the following points:

First, strongly condemn Israel’s brutal actions against the shelter of 1.5 million Palestinians who were forcibly expelled from Gaza.

Second, these actions are categorized as war crimes against the rights of refugees as formulated and defined by the United Nations in the 1948 Declaration of Human Rights.

Third, calling on all countries, members of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) and International communities in general, including Arab countries, Europe, the United States, Latin America, Africa, Asia and others, to urge the UN to immediately hold an emergency session to condemn and stop Israel’s arbitrary actions could threaten peace and human values.

Fourth, urge the UN Security Council to take firm action and impose sanctions on Israel to stop crimes against humanity against Palestinians.

Fifth, appreciate the government of the Republic of Indonesia through The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges the UN Security Council to immediately act to stop the military aggression of the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, especially in city of Rafah, and International Humanitarian Law must be enforced.

Sixth, immediately take a real active role in accordance with the mandate of the constitution, participate in maintaining world peace and the dignity of the Indonesian nation, including not limited to participating in overseeing the delivery of humanitarian aid as a form of concern for the government and the Indonesian people to relieve the victims of the genocide in Gaza who were transported by the Home Assistance Ship Illness (KBRS) belonging to the Indonesian Navy, KRI Radjiman Wedyodiningrat-992, which arrived at El Arish Port, Egypt on Tuesday.

Seventh, calling on all Islamic countries to unite to take firm and real action against Israel in order to guarantee and protect the human rights of the Palestinian people and ensure universal human values ​​for them.

Eighth, To the Palestinian people, may Allah give strength and victory to return the Al-Aqsa mosque and the land of their blood, so that the world knows that the Palestinian people still exist and they continue to develop their war technology, so that victory will definitely be achieved with Allah’s help and hopefully Allah destroyed the power of the Zionists and their supporters to the roots.

Ninth, to all Muslims in particular and human beings who have a conscience to continue to pray for the Palestinian people so that they return to their country and the Al-Aqsa mosque returns to the hands of Muslims and the Zionists are immediately expelled from Palestine with the same humiliation they have humiliated the Palestinian people all this time. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)