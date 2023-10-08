Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Condemns Israel’s Attack on Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The forum of Muslim unity Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) strongly condemns the Israeli air attack which destroyed several parts of the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

As widely reported on Saturday morning, the Israeli military indiscriminately bombarded Gaza with missiles, including targeting the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, bringing down a medical personnel and destroying an ambulance, as well as several important hospital facilities and installations.

Responding to this condition, in a written statement signed by the Amir (leader) of the Brotherhood Council, H Syakuri SH, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) stated the following:

Condemning Israel’s harsh and arbitrary actions which are carried out blindly without respecting civil rights and facilities, especially hospital complexes which are vital objects for helping sick people and carrying out purely humanitarian missions.

These actions are considered war crimes as formulated and defined by the United Nations.

“Deliberately directing attacks against buildings dedicated to religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals as long as they are not used as military infrastructure.”

Calling on all countries that are members of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) to urge the UN to immediately hold an emergency session to condemn and stop Israel’s arbitrary actions that could threaten peace and human values.

Urging the UN Security Council to emphasize firmly in taking action and imposing sanctions on Israel to stop crimes against humanity against Palestinian citizens.

Requesting the government of the Republic of Indonesia to immediately take a real active role in accordance with the constitutional mandate to participate in maintaining world peace, and maintaining the dignity of the Indonesian nation. The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza which was attacked by the Israeli Zionist army is a contribution of all the Indonesian people and was carried out by the sons of son of the Indonesian nation, who was handed over symbolically by the Head of the Construction Division of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), Faried Talib and the MER-C Presidium, dr. Joserizal Journalist, SpOT. to the Palestinian Minister of Health, Dr. Jawad Awwad and witnessed by Palestinian Ambassador Fariz N. Mehdawi in the presence of Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi, Indonesian Minister of Education and Culture Anies Baswedan and others, on January 9, 2016.

Calling on all Islamic countries to unite and be united in taking firm action against Israel in order to guarantee the protection of the human rights of the Palestinian people and the guarantee of universal human values ​​for them.

To the Palestinian people, may Allah give strength and victory in returning the Al Aqsa mosque and the land of their blood, so that the world knows that the Palestinian people still exist and they continue to develop their war technology so that victory will definitely be achieved with Allah’s help and may Allah destroy Zionists and their supporters down to their roots.

To all Muslims in particular and humanity in general who have a good conscience, please continue to pray for the Palestinian people so that they return to their country and the Al Aqsa mosque returns to the hands of Muslims and the Zionists are immediately expelled from Palestine with the same humiliation they have humiliated the Palestinian people for so long. .

To the Palestinian people we say, keep fighting, rest assured that all Muslims are behind you and their prayers accompany you every step of the way. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)