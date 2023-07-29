Jama’ah Muslimin Condemns Ben-Gvir’s Provocative Tour at Al Aqsa Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) in a written statement on Saturday strongly condemned the provocative tour of Israeli Minister of Security Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The chief of Brotherhood (Amir Ukhuwah) Jama’ah Muslimin, Syakuri, said this provocative action clearly challenged the power of Muslims around the world.

“It is not enough for Muslim countries to just condemn, but there must be real action through both the OIC and the United Nations by holding emergency sessions, boycotting Israeli products, severing diplomatic ties and everything related to the Israeli occupation,” Syakuri said.

“Muslims must continue to maintain the sanctity of the first Qibla and the place where the Prophet Mi’raj went and focus their attention on returning the Aqsa Mosque to the lap of Muslims,” ​​he added.

Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir led the raid of hundreds of Jewish settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, Thursday, through the Maghreb Gate. Then perform Talmudic prayers or rituals under the guard of Israeli security forces.

According to him, this clearly cannot be tolerated because it is a real threat to the security of Al Aqsa, Palestinians, and the peace of Muslims throughout the world.

“May Allah Subhanahu wa ta’ala glorify those who guard and glorify the Aqsa Mosque and humiliate those who insult the Aqsa Mosque,” said Syakuri. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)