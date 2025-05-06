SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel’s Siege on Gaza Causes Catastrophic Health and Humanitarian Crisis, NYT Reports

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

7 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Israel’s total blockade of Gaza since March 2 has caused “catastrophic” consequences across the health sector and daily life, according to doctors, humanitarian agencies, and European officials cited by The New York Times, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Aid organizations accuse Israel of using humanitarian supplies as a “political tool,” while essential food, medicine, and water remain out of reach for most of Gaza’s population.

Dr. Muneer Alboursh, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, stated that patients often die because critical medicines are unavailable. Gaza’s medical infrastructure is collapsing under the pressure of widespread malnutrition, with dialysis patients, burn victims, and others severely impacted.

Dr. Ghazi al-Yazji of Al-Shifa Hospital reported reducing dialysis sessions due to resource shortages, leading to dangerous toxin buildup in patients’ bodies. The Ministry of Health warns that 37% of essential medicines are already depleted.

Also Read: Guterres Warns Against Israeli Plan to Expand Gaza Occupation

The blockade has caused a surge in preventable diseases such as jaundice, diarrhea, and scabies, due to poor nutrition and contaminated water. Israel’s destruction of water pipelines and blockade of fuel has made clean water nearly inaccessible, forcing residents to rely on unsanitary boreholes.

A UN-backed food security monitoring body is currently reviewing whether conditions in Gaza meet the threshold for famine. The UN estimates that 91% of the population faces extreme “food insecurity.” Prices for basic goods have skyrocketed, flour now costs $300 per sack, up from $5 before the siege.

The World Food Programme announced last week that its food supplies are exhausted. “Lifesaving aid is ready nearby,” it said, “but all border crossings remain closed.” Humanitarian groups and European officials argue that the blockade violates international law.

Israel maintains that Hamas is hoarding aid, but agencies counter that essential supplies have simply run out. Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues its bombardment of Gaza, killing over 52,000 people and injuring more than 118,000 since October 7, 2023. []

Also Read: Israeli Protesters Clash with Police in Jerusalem amid Gaza War Backlash

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAl-Shifa Hospital besieged Gaza Strip blockade clean water crisis dialysis patients food insecurity Gaza genocide health system collapse humanitarian crisis International Criminal Court international law Israel Malnutrition medicine shortage NYT report Palestinian civilians UN war crimes World Food Programme

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Guterres Warns Against Israeli Plan to Expand Gaza Occupation

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Protesters Clash with Police in Jerusalem amid Gaza War Backlash (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Israeli Protesters Clash with Police in Jerusalem amid Gaza War Backlash

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel’s Siege on Gaza Causes Catastrophic Health and Humanitarian Crisis, NYT Reports

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Destroy 152 Palestinians Structures across the West Bank in April

  • 7 hours ago
US Airstrikes target Yemen (photo: Video Grab)
International

Israel, Backed by US, Launches Airstrikes on Yemen

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Minister Says Gaza Onslaught Aims at “Complete Occupation”

  • 20 hours ago
Load More
Yemen Missile Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Flights Suspended at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport After Missile Strike From Yemen

  • Sunday, 4 May 2025 - 17:02 WIB
Yemen Missile Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Yemen Strikes Israeli Airbase with Hypersonic Missile in Support of Gaza

  • Friday, 2 May 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Palestine

Israel Destroy 152 Palestinians Structures across the West Bank in April

  • 7 hours ago
Europe

Palestine Book Awards 2025 Receives Record Number of Submissions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:47 WIB
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes on Southern Gaza Kill 14 Civilians, Including Infant

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:31 WIB
Asia

Kashmir Cleric Urges Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 20:05 WIB
International

Armed Groups Begin Handover of Heavy Weapons in Damascus Following Agreement

  • Monday, 5 May 2025 - 07:57 WIB
Ongoing Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Ongoing Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill Dozens, Including Women and Children

  • Sunday, 4 May 2025 - 08:17 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israel Expands Military Aggression in Gaza

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Detain Palestinian Journalists and Activist in Ramallah

  • Sunday, 4 May 2025 - 12:55 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us