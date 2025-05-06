Israel’s Siege on Gaza Causes Catastrophic Health and Humanitarian Crisis, NYT Reports

Gaza, MINA – Israel’s total blockade of Gaza since March 2 has caused “catastrophic” consequences across the health sector and daily life, according to doctors, humanitarian agencies, and European officials cited by The New York Times, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Aid organizations accuse Israel of using humanitarian supplies as a “political tool,” while essential food, medicine, and water remain out of reach for most of Gaza’s population.

Dr. Muneer Alboursh, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, stated that patients often die because critical medicines are unavailable. Gaza’s medical infrastructure is collapsing under the pressure of widespread malnutrition, with dialysis patients, burn victims, and others severely impacted.

Dr. Ghazi al-Yazji of Al-Shifa Hospital reported reducing dialysis sessions due to resource shortages, leading to dangerous toxin buildup in patients’ bodies. The Ministry of Health warns that 37% of essential medicines are already depleted.

Also Read: Guterres Warns Against Israeli Plan to Expand Gaza Occupation

The blockade has caused a surge in preventable diseases such as jaundice, diarrhea, and scabies, due to poor nutrition and contaminated water. Israel’s destruction of water pipelines and blockade of fuel has made clean water nearly inaccessible, forcing residents to rely on unsanitary boreholes.

A UN-backed food security monitoring body is currently reviewing whether conditions in Gaza meet the threshold for famine. The UN estimates that 91% of the population faces extreme “food insecurity.” Prices for basic goods have skyrocketed, flour now costs $300 per sack, up from $5 before the siege.

The World Food Programme announced last week that its food supplies are exhausted. “Lifesaving aid is ready nearby,” it said, “but all border crossings remain closed.” Humanitarian groups and European officials argue that the blockade violates international law.

Israel maintains that Hamas is hoarding aid, but agencies counter that essential supplies have simply run out. Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues its bombardment of Gaza, killing over 52,000 people and injuring more than 118,000 since October 7, 2023. []

Also Read: Israeli Protesters Clash with Police in Jerusalem amid Gaza War Backlash

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)