Israeli Warplanes Kill 9 Palestinians in Rafah

Gaza, MINA – At least nine Palestinian civilians were killed on Monday when Israeli warplanes targeted a group of merchants and security personnel accompanying cargo trucks in eastern Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip, during the second day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a medical source at the Gaza European Hospital, nine fatalities were brought to the hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, along with several injured individuals, some of whom were reported to be in critical condition.

The Israeli strikes targeted the merchants and private cargo security personnel as they were waiting for the arrival of cargo trucks through the Kerem Shalom crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip.

This airstrike came despite the Israeli army’s announcement on Sunday about a “tactical pause” in firing on Salah al-Din Street from the Rafah land crossing to the Gaza European Hospital from 7 am to 8 pm, to allow the UN to collect and bring aid into Gaza.

On the second day of Eid al-Adha, the Israeli military carried out a series of airstrikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip, resulting in deaths and injuries of several people, according to medical sources and witnesses. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)