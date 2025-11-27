SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Strikes, Home Demolitions Persist in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

one of the condition in Gaza city

Gaza, MINA – Despite an active ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army continued airstrikes and home demolitions in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to local witnesses.

Sources reported that Israeli warplanes struck the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, an area designated as an Israeli-controlled “yellow zone.” Simultaneously, similar operations, including airstrikes and the demolition of homes, were reported in the Bani Suhaila area east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The affected areas also experienced heavy gunfire from Israeli helicopters and machinery. While there were no immediate reports of casualties from Thursday’s incidents, the Gaza Health Ministry provided a broader toll, stating that at least 347 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 900 injured by Israeli fire since the ceasefire began.

The wider conflict, which started in October 2023, has resulted in nearly 70,000 fatalities and over 170,900 injuries in Gaza, according to the Ministry.[]

Also Read: Israel Destroys Thousands of Olive Trees in Jenin

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

