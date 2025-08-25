Israeli Strike on Gaza Medical Complex Kills 5 Journalists

Gaza, MINA – Twenty Palestinians, including five journalists and a firefighter, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on Monday, according to health authorities and eyewitnesses.

The Israeli army reportedly targeted the top floor of the emergency building, known as the “Al-Yassin” floor. The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that the attack killed 20 people, including patients, health workers, civil defense personnel, and members of the press.

Palestine TV confirmed the death of its cameraman Hussam al-Masri, while Al Jazeera reported that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

Photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga and Moaz Abu Taha lost their lives in the strike, along with freelance reporter Ahmed Abu Aziz, who succumbed to his injuries.

The Palestinian Civil Defense reported that a firefighter was killed and seven others injured while attempting rescue operations.

The Israeli military acknowledged the strike, stating that it “regrets any harm to uninvolved civilians” and that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir had ordered an initial inquiry.

However, previous investigations have rarely led to accountability, drawing criticism from human rights groups and media organizations.

Since October 2023, at least 245 journalists have been killed in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office, sparking widespread condemnation from the global press community. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

