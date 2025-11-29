Israeli Strike Kills Two Palestinian Children in Southern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Two Palestinian children were killed in an Israeli drone strike on the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to medical sources, MEMO reported.

The bodies of the two brothers, eight-year-old Fadi Tamir Abu Asi and eleven-year-old Juma Tamir Abu Asi, were brought to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis following the attack near al-Farabi School.

The strike occurred in an area that remains under Israeli military control according to the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10. However, Anadolu’s correspondent reports that Palestinians in the area struggle to identify these zones because the army has not placed the typical yellow concrete blocks to mark the separation lines.

Some residents risk entering these zones to search for firewood, food, or to salvage belongings from their destroyed homes as winter temperatures drop.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Kidnap Dozens of Palestinians in Raids Across West Bank

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military intensified its ground, naval, and air strikes on several parts of the Gaza Strip that it continues to hold, including eastern Gaza City, Beit Lahiya, the eastern outskirts of al-Bureij camp, Rafah, and the towns of al-Qarara and Bani Suhaila.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks in Gaza have resulted in nearly 70,000 fatalities, mostly women and children, and over 170,000 injuries.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Continues Demolitions and Detonations in Jenin Refugee Camp for 314th Consecutive Day