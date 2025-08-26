SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Strike Kills Journalists in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 246

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - NOVEMBER 03: A funeral ceremony is held for Palestine TV correspondent Mohammed Abu Hatab, was killed, along with his family members, in an airstrike on his home in Khan Yunis, Gaza on November 03, 2023. Journalists attending the ceremony experienced sadness. ( Abed Zagout - Anadolu Agency )

Gaza, MINA – The Government Media Office in Gaza announced Monday that the death toll of journalists killed since the start of Israel’s ongoing military campaign has climbed to 246, following the killing of Palestinian journalist Hassan Douhan.

Douhan, a reporter for Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the Mawasi Khan Younis area of southern Gaza, according to the statement.

The media office condemned what it called systematic and deliberate targeting of journalists, urging the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union, and other global press bodies to denounce these crimes.

The statement also held Israel, along with the US, UK, Germany, and France, fully responsible for what it described as grave violations of international law.

Also Read: 20 Palestinians, Including Children, Killed in New Israeli Strikes on Gaza

The office called for immediate international action to protect journalists and stop attacks on media professionals in the war-torn enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strike on Gaza Medical Complex Kills 5 Journalists

