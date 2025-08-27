Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Perform Talmudic Rituals

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of Israeli colonists stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Tuesday under heavy protection from occupation forces, performing Talmudic rituals, dancing, and chanting loudly, according to local sources, as cited by Wafa.

The previous evening, tens of thousands of colonists gathered at the Western Wall to participate in Talmudic prayers organized by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. The foundation announced that Selechot prayers will be held throughout September in preparation for the Jewish New Year on September 23.

During Tuesday’s raid, a colonist blew the shofar, a ram’s horn, marking the start of the Jewish month. Due to the expected large gatherings, the foundation said it will set up 19 main platforms at the Western Wall and organize tours of the Old City for participants.

The so-called “Temple Groups” continue to exploit religious occasions to intensify incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque, part of broader efforts to impose Judaization policies and alter the site’s religious and historical status.

Meanwhile, calls for Jerusalem residents to protect the mosque continue amid repeated attacks and incursions by colonists and Israeli occupation police. These violations occur daily through the Mughrabi Gate, except on Fridays and Saturdays, with increased intensity during Jewish holidays. []

