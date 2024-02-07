Israeli Settlers Break into Jerusalem’s Aqsa Mosque Under Police’s Protection

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli ilegal Settlers on Tuesday stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, Wafa reports.

Eyewitnesses said that dozens of colonists stormed Al-Aqsa, from Maghariba Gate, carried out provocative tours of its courtyards, and performed Talmudic rituals.

The occupation police stationed at the gates of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque also prevented Palestinian citizens from entering, causing the number of worshipers to decrease for the fifth month in a row. (T/RE1/P2)

