Select Language

Latest
-379 min. agoJapan's Itochu to End Cooperation with Israel's Elbit Systems amid Gaza War
-377 min. agoIsraeli Settlers Break into Jerusalem's Aqsa Mosque Under Police's Protection
54 min. agoUN: Israel Using Hunger as ‘Weapon’ against Palestinians in Gaza
1 hours agoBelgium's Walloon Regional Government Suspends Ammunition Exports to Israel
1 hours agoNetanyahu: Israel to Continue Its Military Operation in Gaza until "Total Victory"
Slideshow

Israeli Settlers Break into Jerusalem’s Aqsa Mosque Under Police’s Protection

Fanatic Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque compound on September 26, 2022 [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf/Anadolu Agency]

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli ilegal Settlers on Tuesday stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, Wafa reports.

Eyewitnesses said that dozens of colonists stormed Al-Aqsa, from Maghariba Gate, carried out provocative tours of its courtyards, and performed Talmudic rituals.

The occupation police stationed at the gates of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque also prevented Palestinian citizens from entering, causing the number of worshipers to decrease for the fifth month in a row. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read:  Escalation of Occupation Attacks on Al-Aqsa Needs Immediate Action
Tags:
Related news