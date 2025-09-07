SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Protesters March to Netanyahu’s Home Demanding Prisoner Swap with Hamas

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Demonstrators stand a minute of silence for three Israeli soldiers killed earlier in a shooting near the border with Egypt, during a rally protesting the Israeli government's judicial overhaul bill in Tel Aviv on June 3, 2023. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israeli protesters marched on Saturday toward the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in occupied Jerusalem, demanding an immediate prisoner swap deal with Hamas to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The demonstrations came amid growing frustration from families of the captives, who earlier sent a message to Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, warning that a military campaign targeting Gaza City would endanger the hostages rather than rescue them.

According to Channel 12, the protest began at the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem, where families of the hostages and supporters gathered before embarking on a march toward Netanyahu’s residence. One protester, Vicky Cohen, the mother of Nimrod Cohen, a hostage urged, “Netanyahu must end this nightmare and bring all the hostages back home.”

Protesters carried signs reading “Enough,” demanding a halt to the ongoing war in Gaza and prioritizing the return of the captives.

Also Read: Israel Accused of Turning Prisons into ‘Torture Grounds’ with New Weapons

Parallel demonstrations were also held across the country. Yedioth Ahronoth reported that thousands rallied at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, while around 1,000 Israelis gathered at Karkur Junction in Haifa.

Approximately 250 hostages were taken to Gaza following Hamas’s cross-border attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Israeli estimates indicate that around 50 hostages remain in captivity, including 20 who are believed to still be alive.

As of Friday, Israel’s military aggression in Gaza had reached its 700th day. The war has killed at least 64,300 Palestinians and left much of the enclave in ruins, with famine conditions worsening. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Nears 64,400 as Israeli Military Attacks Continues

