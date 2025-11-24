Israeli Occupation Forces Detain 11 Palestinians,a Including Child, in West Bank Raids

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation army detained 11 Palestinians, among them a child, during multiple raids across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to local media reports.

The official news agency Wafa said nine people, including a child were arrested when Israeli forces raided the southern city of Bethlehem and the towns of Dura, Al-Karmel near Hebron, and Beit Ummar to the north. Several homes were stormed and searched during the operations.

In the northern West Bank, two Palestinian brothers were also detained during an Israeli raid on the town of Burin, south of Nablus.

Israeli occupation military raids have intensified in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023. More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 11,000 injured in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers, while over 20,000 people have been arrested across the territory.

In July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark advisory opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

