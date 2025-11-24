SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Occupation Forces Detain 11 Palestinians,a Including Child, in West Bank Raids

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Israeli police detaining French-American activist Frank Romano for standing in the way of bulldozers attempting to block roads to Khan al-Ahmar. - WAFA Images

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation army detained 11 Palestinians, among them a child, during multiple raids across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to local media reports.

The official news agency Wafa said nine people, including a child were arrested when Israeli forces raided the southern city of Bethlehem and the towns of Dura, Al-Karmel near Hebron, and Beit Ummar to the north. Several homes were stormed and searched during the operations.

In the northern West Bank, two Palestinian brothers were also detained during an Israeli raid on the town of Burin, south of Nablus.

Israeli occupation military raids have intensified in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023. More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 11,000 injured in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers, while over 20,000 people have been arrested across the territory.

Also Read: Hezbollah Confirms Senior Commander Ali Tabatabai Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Beirut

In July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark advisory opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Committs 497 Ceasefire Violations, Killing 342 and Injuring 875

News Channel

About Us