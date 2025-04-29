Israeli Occupation Army to Expand Ground Aggression on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation military is preparing to widen its ground aggression in the Gaza Strip due to stalled negotiations with Hamas, according to reports from Israel’s state broadcaster KAN as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The army is reportedly planning to call up additional reserve forces, despite growing concerns about their exhaustion.

KAN also stated that a new “humanitarian zone” is being established in southern Gaza, between the Morag Corridor and Rafah, to which Palestinians will be relocated following security inspections.

Humanitarian aid in this zone is to be distributed by American civilian companies under Israeli military supervision.

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reportedly approved the plan to expand what has been widely condemned as a genocidal campaign in Gaza. The decision has sparked warnings from Israeli advocacy groups, such as the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which criticized the government for deepening involvement in Gaza without achieving results.

According to the group, negotiations could secure the release of 59 Israeli hostages believed to be held in Gaza, 24 of whom are confirmed alive. The forum stressed that the government has the power to end the conflict and save lives but continues to pursue a military path.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens. Since the conflict began in October 2023, over 52,300 Palestinians mostly women and children have been killed. []

