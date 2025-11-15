Israeli Occupation Army Kidnaps 15 Palestinians in West Bank Wide-Scale Operation

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation army conducted a widespread kidnap campaign across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, detaining at least 15 Palestinians according to local sources.

According to Anadolu Agency, the operations targeted multiple areas, including the Askar refugee camp in Nablus, where three young men were arrested after soldiers raided and searched homes.

Similar raids occurred in the southern village of Madama and the eastern town of Beit Furik, resulting in several more arrests. In the northern city of Qalqilya, six Palestinians, including two siblings, were rounded up during a raid on the Kfar Saba neighborhood.

Additionally, Israeli forces stormed the town of Bayt Rima near Ramallah, using stun grenades and tear gas before detaining two individuals.

This latest campaign is part of a significant escalation since the Gaza war began in October 2023. According to Palestinian organizations, Israel has arrested more than 20,000 Palestinians during this period, with over 9,100 currently detained.

The violence in the West Bank has also intensified, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,070 Palestinians and injuries to 10,700 others.[]

