SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Occupation Army Kidnaps 15 Palestinians in West Bank Wide-Scale Operation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 16 hours ago

16 hours ago

7 Views

Israeli Occupation Forces Launch New Raids and Arrests Across the West Bank (photo:Palinfo)
Israeli Occupation Forces Launch New Raids and Arrests Across the West Bank (photo:Palinfo)

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation army conducted a widespread kidnap campaign across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, detaining at least 15 Palestinians according to local sources.

According to Anadolu Agency, the operations targeted multiple areas, including the Askar refugee camp in Nablus, where three young men were arrested after soldiers raided and searched homes.

Similar raids occurred in the southern village of Madama and the eastern town of Beit Furik, resulting in several more arrests. In the northern city of Qalqilya, six Palestinians, including two siblings, were rounded up during a raid on the Kfar Saba neighborhood.

Additionally, Israeli forces stormed the town of Bayt Rima near Ramallah, using stun grenades and tear gas before detaining two individuals.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Impose Curfew in Hebron, Close Ibrahimi Mosque for Settler Holiday

This latest campaign is part of a significant escalation since the Gaza war began in October 2023. According to Palestinian organizations, Israel has arrested more than 20,000 Palestinians during this period, with over 9,100 currently detained.

The violence in the West Bank has also intensified, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,070 Palestinians and injuries to 10,700 others.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UNRWA Appeals for Shelter Materials as Winter Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza

Tagarrest campaign Human Rights Israeli army Military raids Nablus occupation. Palestinian detainees qalqilya Ramallah West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Forces Impose Curfew in Hebron, Close Ibrahimi Mosque for Settler Holiday

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Occupation Forces Launch New Raids and Arrests Across the West Bank (photo:Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kidnaps 15 Palestinians in West Bank Wide-Scale Operation

  • 16 hours ago
Israeli Settler Attack on West Bank Mosque (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Israeli Settler Attack on West Bank Mosque

  • Friday, 14 November 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Paul Pogba (photo: Screenshot from Berita pagi)
Europe

Paul Pogba and Hakim Ziyech Among Athletes Urging UEFA to Boycott Israel

  • Thursday, 13 November 2025 - 14:09 WIB
Palestine

WHO Evacuates Nearly 8,000 Patients from Gaza

  • Thursday, 13 November 2025 - 08:19 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

HRF Files Legal Complaint in Cyprus Against Israeli Soldier

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
International

YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 08:45 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Palestine

Heavy Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza, Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces Launch New Raids and Arrests Across the West Bank (photo:Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kidnaps 15 Palestinians in West Bank Wide-Scale Operation

  • 16 hours ago
Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudanese Army Recaptures Key Areas in North Kordofan From RSF

  • 12 hours ago
Winter and rain in Gaza tents (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNRWA Appeals for Shelter Materials as Winter Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

Din Syamsuddin and Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew Blend Islamic and Chinese Values at the 9th World Peace Forum

  • Tuesday, 11 November 2025 - 05:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us