Israeli Military Commander Killed in Tulkarem West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli military announced the death of a commander named Yetiv Lev Halevy from the Al-Yamam unit due to his injuries in clashes with Al-Qassam in Tulkarem, the occupied West Bank.

Halevy was injured in clashes with three Al-Qassam fighters in the town of Deir Al-Ghusoun, Tulkarem Governorate. Quds Press reported on Wednesday.

Israeli police said the injured Halevy was transferred in critical condition to Beilinson Hospital, where he had been battling death for the past few days.

Halevy is the son of Yoram Halevy, former head of the Al-Yamam unit and former official of the occupation police in Jerusalem.

Israeli Al-Yamam troops stormed the town of Deir Al-Ghusoun last Saturday, and surrounded the Al-Qassam Brigades fighters, and in the confrontation, Halevy was injured and later killed.

The West Bank witnessed field confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces, resulting in the arrest of thousands of Palestinians. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)