Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Military Commander Killed in Gaza City Battle

sajadi Editor : Widi - Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 23:00 WIB

Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 23:00 WIB

Evacuation of Israeli soldiers Hit by Missile in Gaza (Quds Press)

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israel Occupation Forces announced on Tuesday morning that one of its officers was killed during fighting in Gaza City a day earlier.

The officer was identified as Major Shahar Netanel Bozaglo, 27, a company commander in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade, from Migdal Haemek, according to The Times of Israel.

An initial investigation revealed that during Monday’s ongoing assault in Gaza City, a Hamas fighter fired an RPG at one of the 77th Battalion’s tanks, injuring Bozaglo.

He was rushed to a hospital, where his condition worsened, and he later succumbed to his wounds.

Also Read: Abbas Urges End to Gaza War to Enable Independent Palestinian State

The Israeli occupation forces claimed that Bozaglo was the first soldier to be killed in its latest aggresssion in Gaza City, launched last week. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 65,500 as Israeli Attacks Persist

