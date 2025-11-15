Israeli Forces Shell Eastern Gaza City and Jabalia, Commit Dozens of Ceasefire Violations

Gaza, MINA – Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City on Saturday, according to local sources. No injuries were immediately reported from this attack.

In a related incident, an Israeli drone struck eastern areas of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, also without causing casualties. Additionally, Israeli naval vessels opened fire towards the coast of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

These latest incidents are part of a pattern of violations since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 11.

Palestinian authorities report that Israeli forces have committed dozens of violations, resulting in 261 Palestinians killed and 632 injured. Furthermore, the bodies of 533 Palestinians have been recovered from beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has now killed at least 69,187 Palestinians, with the majority being women and children, and injured 170,703 others. Many victims remain trapped under rubble as rescue teams struggle to access affected areas.[]

