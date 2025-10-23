SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Forces Launch Large-Scale Raids Across West Bank and Jerusalem

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

6 Views

Israeli police force people out of the Chain Gate as they raid Masjid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem on April 04, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency]

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces carried out a wide-scale raid and arrest campaign at dawn on Thursday across several areas of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, leading to violent confrontations, multiple injuries, and the demolition of a family home in Salfit Governorate, PIC reported.

According to medical sources, three Palestinian youths were injured by live ammunition during the Israeli incursion into Qalandiya refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, one of them critically. Military vehicles stormed the camp’s entrance and the nearby town of Kafr Aqab, firing live bullets and stun grenades at residents.

In Ramallah, Israeli forces raided the “Baraem Al-Mughir” kindergarten in Al-Mughir village, photographing its interior and warning the principal that public gatherings were prohibited in the village. Meanwhile, two young men were arrested in Burqa, Nablus, along with several others from Sheikh Munis, Zawata, and Sebastia, including a minor.

Israeli troops also set up a military checkpoint outside Burin Secondary School, preventing students from entering and keeping the village sealed off for the third consecutive day. In Jenin, three former prisoners from Silat al-Harithiya were detained, while another unit backed by armored vehicles stormed the courtyard of Al-Ahli Hospital in al-Khalil (Hebron).

Also Read: UNRWA: Over 61 Million Tons of Debris Cover Gaza After Two Years of Israeli War

In Salfit, Israeli forces demolished the home of detainees Maher and Jamil Samara’s family in Bruqin after surrounding the area and barring residents from approaching.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that an 18-year-old was critically wounded after being shot in the neck by Israeli gunfire during a raid on Nablus, while the Palestinian Medical Relief Society recorded numerous cases of tear gas suffocation.

According to the United Nations, Israel has carried out at least 83 punitive home demolitions in the West Bank over the past two years. Violence has sharply escalated since the war on Gaza began, with over 1,057 Palestinians killed, around 10,000 injured, and more than 20,000 detained, including 1,600 children.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Condemns Israeli Knesset’s Annexation Bills, Calls Them ‘Null and Void’

