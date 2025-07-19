SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Forces Kill 25 Gazans Seeking Food Near Rafah Aid Center

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza, MINA At least 25 Palestinians were killed and more than 70 injured on Saturday when Israeli forces opened fire on civilians seeking food near an aid distribution center in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, according to medical sources, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

The victims, described by local officials as starving civilians, had gathered in hopes of receiving humanitarian assistance amid worsening famine conditions in Gaza. The aid center is reportedly affiliated with an American-Israeli company.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Israeli army fired live rounds at the crowd, resulting in a high number of casualties. Witnesses described scenes of chaos and panic as people scrambled for safety.

According to UN figures, nearly 900 Palestinians have died in recent weeks while attempting to access food or aid at distribution points mostly linked to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an American organization operating independently of the UN and other NGOs. The GHF began its work in Gaza in late May with backing from the Israeli government.

Also Read: Israeli Military Claims to Intercept Rocket Fired from Northern Gaza

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has carried out a continuous military campaign on the Gaza Strip, rejecting widespread international calls for a ceasefire. The offensive has so far killed nearly 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The bombardment has devastated Gaza’s infrastructure and triggered severe shortages of food, water, and medicine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Al-Qassam Vows Prolonged War of Attrition Against Israel, Slams Global Silence and Betrayal

