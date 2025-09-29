Israeli Forces Kidnap Over 20 Palestinians at Ramallah Checkpoints

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli forces kidnapped around 20 young men on Monday evening at the Atara military checkpoint, north of Ramallah city.

Troops also apprehended Musab Muhannad Shoman, a resident of Abu Falah, at the Ein Siniya checkpoint.

According to local sources, soldiers stopped multiple vehicles at the checkpoints, subjecting passengers to lengthy inspections and ID checks. The checkpoints in Ramallah and al-Bireh governorates have seen heightened Israeli measures, including arbitrary restrictions, searches, and detentions, disrupting Palestinians’ daily movement. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

