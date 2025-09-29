SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Forces Kidnap Over 20 Palestinians at Ramallah Checkpoints

Israeli forces raided several homes in the Safa area of Beit Ummar at dawn on Saturday, detaining one Palestinian man and delivering notices to three others to meet with Israeli intelligence. (Photo: Ma'an)

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli forces kidnapped around 20 young men on Monday evening at the Atara military checkpoint, north of Ramallah city.

Troops also apprehended Musab Muhannad Shoman, a resident of Abu Falah, at the Ein Siniya checkpoint.

According to local sources, soldiers stopped multiple vehicles at the checkpoints, subjecting passengers to lengthy inspections and ID checks. The checkpoints in Ramallah and al-Bireh governorates have seen heightened Israeli measures, including arbitrary restrictions, searches, and detentions, disrupting Palestinians’ daily movement. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Tanks Shell and Besiege Al-Helou Hospital in Gaza City

