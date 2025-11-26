Israeli Forces Continue Demolitions and Strikes in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – Despite the ongoing ceasefire, Israeli occupation forces continued their attacks and demolition operations across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a Palestinian man east of Khan Yunis. Medical sources confirmed that the victim’s body was transferred to the medical complex in Bani Suheila after he was shot by Israeli soldiers.

According to Al-Jazeera’s correspondent, an Israeli airstrike struck areas beyond the “yellow line” east of Khan Yunis, followed by artillery shelling in the same vicinity. Another Palestinian was also injured after an Israeli airstrike hit Hassan al-Banna Mosque Street in the city. At dawn, Israeli naval forces opened fire toward the coast of Rafah, though no casualties were reported.

In Gaza City, Israeli occupation forces carried out additional demolitions inside the yellow line in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood. Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, Israel has continued to level remaining residential structures in these areas.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas warned that ongoing Israeli violations pose a direct threat to the ceasefire and highlight “the occupation’s lack of commitment and the absence of international guarantees.”

Civil Defense teams reported that three Palestinians were wounded after an unexploded device detonated near the intersection of Hassan al-Banna Mosque in the al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Yunis. Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal stated that explosive remnants left by Israeli forces “pose a daily threat to civilians,” noting that four others were injured in similar incidents the previous day, one critically.

“We renew our appeal to the world to act urgently to protect civilians, as death awaits our people under the rubble and across devastated areas,” Basal said.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem urged international institutions to clear unexploded ordnance, describing it as “a ticking bomb threatening civilians, especially children.”

A severe low-pressure system battered Gaza, causing widespread damage to tents sheltering displaced families. Civil Defense authorities warned that dwindling fuel supplies may render their vehicles inoperable, complicating rescue operations for families affected by the storm.

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians continue to live in makeshift shelters without basic necessities, as Israeli authorities maintain restrictions on the entry of mobile homes and shelter equipment.

Conditions are particularly dire in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis, where the largest concentration of displaced families is located. The storm has further exacerbated the already dire humanitarian conditions in the devastated enclave.[]

