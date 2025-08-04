Israeli Drone Strike Kills Five Aid Workers in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least five civilians were killed and seven others injured on Monday following an Israeli drone strike targeting a group of humanitarian aid workers at Al-Tawam Roundabout in the northern Gaza Strip, medical sources confirmed, as cited by Wafa.

The attack claimed the lives of five people, while the injured were transported to nearby hospitals, with many reported in critical condition.

In a separate incident, Mahmoud Jawad Ali Al-Durra, a resident of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, died from injuries sustained in a previous Israeli airstrike on the area.

Additionally, Uday Nahed Al-Quraan, a nurse at Al-Aqsa Hospital, was killed after being directly struck by airdropped aid crates in the Al-Zawaida area. The heavy boxes fatally hit him while he was assisting in the distribution of aid supplies.

According to medical sources, the overall death toll in Gaza has now reached 60,939 since October 7, 2023, with the majority being women and children. Nearly 150,027 others have been injured amid the ongoing Israeli aggression. Emergency response teams continue to struggle to access victims trapped beneath rubble due to continuous airstrikes and a critical lack of resources. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

