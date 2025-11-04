Israeli Drone Attack Injures Three Girls at Wedding in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Three young girls were injured in the Al-Shuja’iya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, after an Israeli drone targeted a wedding held inside a school that had been converted into a shelter.

According to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) correspondent, the incident occurred near the Al-Shuja’iya intersection. The injured girls were immediately transferred to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City for treatment.

The report confirmed that the strike was carried out by an Israeli drone that hit a wedding taking place inside Al-Zahraa School, which currently serves as a shelter for displaced families.

The attack marks another violation of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, which came into effect on October 10 under a peace proposal initiated by US President Donald Trump. Despite the truce, Israeli forces have continued to conduct repeated assaults on the Gaza Strip, further escalating tensions in the region.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)