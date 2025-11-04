SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Drone Attack Injures Three Girls at Wedding in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

5 Views

A US drone strikes militant hideouts and convoys in Afghanistan.

Gaza, MINA – Three young girls were injured in the Al-Shuja’iya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, after an Israeli drone targeted a wedding held inside a school that had been converted into a shelter.

According to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) correspondent, the incident occurred near the Al-Shuja’iya intersection. The injured girls were immediately transferred to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City for treatment.

The report confirmed that the strike was carried out by an Israeli drone that hit a wedding taking place inside Al-Zahraa School, which currently serves as a shelter for displaced families.

The attack marks another violation of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, which came into effect on October 10 under a peace proposal initiated by US President Donald Trump. Despite the truce, Israeli forces have continued to conduct repeated assaults on the Gaza Strip, further escalating tensions in the region.[]

Also Read: Israeli Rabbinate Bans Reserve Soldiers From Carrying Weapons Amid Spike in Suicides

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAl-Ahli Baptist Hospital Al-Shujaiya Al-Zahraa School Ceasefire Violation Gaza Gaza City Hamas Israel Israeli drone US Peace Plan

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

UN Satellite Report Reveals 81% of Gaza Strip Structures Damaged

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Drone Attack Injures Three Girls at Wedding in Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • 15 hours ago
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 2 Gazans Near Rafah Despite Ceasefire

  • 16 hours ago
Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinians in West Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Two Young Palestinians Killed in Israeli Settler Attack and Army Fire in West Bank

  • Monday, 3 November 2025 - 16:05 WIB
Palestinian fighters in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Three Israeli Hostages to Red Cross

  • Monday, 3 November 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Load More
No data was found

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us