Israeli Chief of Staff Formally Approves Plan to Occupy Gaza City

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir formally approved a military plan on Sunday to occupy Gaza City, according to local media reports.

Israel’s official broadcaster Kan reported that Defense Minister Israel Katz is expected to give final approval to the plan next Tuesday.

The Security and Political Cabinet will convene later this week to review and ratify the strategy, which includes participation from Nitzan Alon, the army’s official overseeing prisoners and hostages.

The occupation plan involves a large-scale forced displacement of Palestinians over at least two weeks, starting with a military operation followed by a gradual entry into Gaza City. Israeli authorities will present the evacuation details to US officials upon request.

Channel 12 reported that the government is expected to finalize the plan before the end of the week.

On August 8, the Israeli Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal for a phased occupation of the Gaza Strip, beginning with Gaza City.

As part of this strategy, Israeli forces launched a major assault on the al-Zaytoun neighborhood on August 11, using explosive-laden robots, artillery strikes, and random gunfire while forcibly displacing residents, according to witness accounts reported by Anadolu Agency.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military offensive has killed more than 61,900 Palestinians in Gaza, causing widespread destruction and pushing the enclave to the brink of famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)