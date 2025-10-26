SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Army Searching Beyond ‘Yellow Line’ in Gaza for Hostage Remains

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

8 Views

Israeli tanks (photo: video grab)
Israeli tanks (photo: video grab)

Gaza, MINA The Israeli occupation army has launched search operations beyond the so-called “yellow line” in the Gaza Strip to locate the remains of hostages, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported late Saturday.

Citing a security source, KAN said the searches are being conducted in areas under Israeli military control within the yellow line, a non-physical demarcation zone marking the positions Israeli troops withdrew to under the recent ceasefire agreement earlier this month. The line stretches from the southern edge of northern Gaza to the outskirts of Rafah in the south.

The source said the operations are guided by intelligence assessments suggesting the possible presence of bodies in the area. “Starting Sunday, heavy engineering vehicles will be allowed to enter Gaza to help speed up search operations,” the source added, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said in an interview that the group will also continue its own searches across several areas in Gaza to recover the remains of Israeli hostages.

Also Read: Israeli Army Allows Dumping of Settlement Waste Inside Gaza: Reports

Since Oct. 13, Hamas has released 20 living Israeli hostages and returned the bodies of 16 others, leaving 12 still unaccounted for, as part of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10. The war on Gaza, described by observers as genocidal, has killed more than 68,000 Palestinians and injured over 170,000 others since October 2023, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu’s Request to Cut Testimony Days in Corruption Trial

Tagceasefire agreement Gaza conflict Gaza health ministry Gaza Strip Hamas Hostage Search Israeli army KAN Khalil al-Hayya rafah War Casualties yellow line

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

MER-C sent off three of its volunteers, who will be deployed to Gaza, at Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Monday (July 29, 2024). (Photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Army Allows Dumping of Settlement Waste Inside Gaza: Reports

  • 1 hour ago
Gaza Tribunal (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Gaza Tribunal Declares Israel Committing Genocide

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli tanks (photo: video grab)
Palestine

Israeli Army Searching Beyond ‘Yellow Line’ in Gaza for Hostage Remains

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Giveaway a speech to US Congress (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu’s Request to Cut Testimony Days in Corruption Trial

  • 10 hours ago
ASEAN-US Summit (photo: BPMI Setpres)
Palestine

ASEAN Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

UNRWA Warns of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza as Winter Nears

  • Sunday, 26 October 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry Urges Building Standards for Pesantren After Deadly Collapse

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 03:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
America

Trump: Israel ‘Not Going to Do Anything with West Bank’ After Annexation Vote

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 12:54 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Rises to 68,519 as Israel’s War Continues Despite Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 26 October 2025 - 06:30 WIB
ASEAN-US Summit (photo: BPMI Setpres)
Palestine

ASEAN Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

  • 10 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Four Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israel Violates Ceasefire Again

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Receives 30 More Bodies from Israel, Some Show Signs of Abuse

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Sport Minister Reaffirms Constitutional Principles Following IOC Statement

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 11:50 WIB
Indonesia

Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Praises Social Protection Program for Mosque Workers

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 20:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Navy Arrests Three Palestinian Fishermen, Destroys Boats Off Gaza Coast

  • Saturday, 25 October 2025 - 20:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us