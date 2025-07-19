SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Army Orders Evacuation of Northern Gaza Neighborhoods Amid Intensified Attacks

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army has ordered residents of several neighborhoods in northern Gaza to evacuate immediately, warning of intensified military operations in the area.

In a statement delivered by army spokesperson Avichay Adraee on Friday, residents in Beit Lahia and Jabalia were instructed to move to the Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza for their safety. The evacuation order specifically targeted residential blocs 975, 979, 980, 982, and 983, which include the neighborhoods of Al-Karamah and Abd al-Rahman.

Adraee stated that Israeli forces will act “with force” in areas from which rockets or weapons are launched toward Israel. He added, “Anyone who has not yet left the designated areas must do so immediately to avoid lethal consequences.”

A similar evacuation notice was issued the previous day, affecting residential blocs 602, 606, 699, and 713–718 in Jabalia, as military activity continues to escalate.

Also Read: Israel Destroy over 88% of Gaza Strip Since October 2023

Since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023, the Israeli army has rejected repeated international calls for a ceasefire. Nearly 59,000 Palestinians have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, the majority of them women and children. The constant bombardment has devastated civilian infrastructure, triggered severe food shortages, and facilitated the spread of disease. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Netanyahu Delays Corruption Trial Again, Cites Syria Strikes

