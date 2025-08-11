Israeli Army Continues Deadly Attacks on Civilians in Gaza Amid Worsening Famine

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly assaults across the Gaza Strip on Saturday night and Sunday, killing and injuring dozens of civilians and further worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis.

According to local media, Israeli forces detonated and bombed more homes, forcibly displacing additional families as famine deepens across the enclave. An Israeli quadcopter attack in the Abu Hamid rotary area of central Khan Yunis killed and wounded several people.

In separate attacks south of the Wadi Gaza area, eight people were killed and 27 others, including women and children were injured.

On Sunday morning, cameras captured a harrowing scene in Gaza City’s az-Zeitoun neighborhood: a little girl crying over her mother’s body after she was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Israeli strikes also targeted Palestinians seeking aid near distribution points in southern and central Gaza, leaving more casualties. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that five people, including two children, died from starvation and malnutrition.

Additional civilians, including children and women, were killed or wounded in overnight and morning attacks on various parts of the Gaza Strip. Several others succumbed to injuries sustained in earlier strikes. []

